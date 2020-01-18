MJF Blocks Fan For Remixing His Entrance Music

MJF loves himself and he doesn’t care for a lot of different folks except they’re defending him like Wardlow does. He does’t thoughts hanging out with ring rats, however that’s one thing Brandi Rhodes would slightly him not discuss round her.

Former IWC podcaster Matt Koon remains to be engaged on music and he thought that MJF’s entrance theme wanted a remix. Koon made an up to date model of The Salt Of The Earth’s theme tune, however Maxwell Jacob Friedman clearly didn’t recognize it.

I’ve the very best theme music in all of professional wrestling. You don’t mess with perfection Matt. BLOCKED.

Koon later tweeted out that this block was not kayfabe in any respect. MJF actually smashed the blocked button when he noticed that somebody had went by the difficulty of creating new music for him.