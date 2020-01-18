News TV SHOWS

MJF Blocks Fan For Remixing His Entrance Music

January 18, 2020
1 Min Read

MJF loves himself and he doesn’t care for a lot of different folks except they’re defending him like Wardlow does. He does’t thoughts hanging out with ring rats, however that’s one thing Brandi Rhodes would slightly him not discuss round her.

Former IWC podcaster Matt Koon remains to be engaged on music and he thought that MJF’s entrance theme wanted a remix. Koon made an up to date model of The Salt Of The Earth’s theme tune, however Maxwell Jacob Friedman clearly didn’t recognize it.

I’ve the very best theme music in all of professional wrestling.

You don’t mess with perfection Matt. BLOCKED.

Koon later tweeted out that this block was not kayfabe in any respect. MJF actually smashed the blocked button when he noticed that somebody had went by the difficulty of creating new music for him.



Growth goes the dynamite!

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment