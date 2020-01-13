MJF Is Now An Exclusive AEW Star

MJF is among the hottest heels within the professional wrestling enterprise. Now he’s unique to All Elite Wrestling.

The Salt Of The Earth confirmed on Twitter that he has left Main Leagues Wrestling.

Whereas my time with @MLW is over I can guarantee you the Dynasty will reside on….endlessly. I had the very best tan btw, it’s simply the digital camera angle.

Whereas with MLW, MJF received the MLW Middleweight Title and had a run with the Tag Crew Titles alongside companion Richard Holliday.

There was a time when he carried out for each televised professional wrestling firms. A loophole in his MLW allowed him to work for AEW. Right now All Elite Wrestling Dynamite is the one professional wrestling tv present that followers can discover Maxwell Jacob Friedman.