MJF Not Happy About AEW Christmas Propaganda

MJF is a really vocal AEW star. He’s additionally not eager on celebrating Christmas. His current look in an AEW Christmas business defined it very nicely. He’s Jewish and he doesn’t even rejoice the vacation.

The truth that MJF doesn’t rejoice Christmas didn’t cease AEW from sharing a fairly intelligent illustration of a Seussian Salt Of The Earth. Together with a caption saying “MJF would try to steal Christmas” it portrayed MJF as The Grinch.

“This is literal propaganda!!!!” was MJF’s categorical response. For sure, he wasn’t amused by this creative depiction of himself.

We’ll need to see how 2020 pans out for MJF. He has an enormous announcement to make on January 1st which may decide an enormous AEW Revolution match in opposition to Cody Rhodes. Odds are he received’t be in probably the most festive temper, however that’s nothing new for MJF.