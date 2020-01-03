MJF Not Letting Go Of Derogatory Term About Women

MJF is kind of outspoken and he doesn’t thoughts it one bit to offend anybody. He’s a traditional heel in a brand new world. Issues are figuring out fairly effectively for him at this level.

Whereas followers throw urine at MJF and attempt to soar the barricade to stab him, he has a smile on his face. Certainly one of his favourite issues to do is degrade any human regardless of of race, creed, or gender.

MJF makes use of the time period “rat” so much. That is an outdated time period referring to feminine followers who wish to “keep wrestlers company.” They’re normally referred to as “ring rats.” That is an offensive time period. When he was politely requested to cease utilizing this time period by a feminine fan, it wasn’t obtained very effectively.

“Nah, rat,” was MJF’s brief reply to a request that he cease utilizing the offensive time period. It looks as if Tony Khan is the one one that he’s going to hearken to about what he ought to and shouldn’t.