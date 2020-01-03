MJF On Fans Throwing Urine & Trying To Stab Him

MJF will get lots of warmth from crowds. He’s a really distinctive entertainer and has a common seem of creating individuals wish to kill him.

Information Chief not too long ago spoke to MJF the place he defined how dangerous it will get generally. Followers are throwing batteries, making an attempt to leap the guardrail, and customarily making an attempt homicide each time he’s doing his factor.

“If there’s a line that people make, I hop over it as far as I can. No one can tell me how to do my job. I’ve had people jump guardrails, try to stab me, throw (urine) on me, throw batteries. All that means is I’m being myself. The issue isn’t me, it’s everybody else.”

MJF is without doubt one of the high heels in AEW and he shall be with the corporate for years to come back. Followers will both have to get used to the Salt Of The Earth or look the opposite manner, as a result of he’s not going wherever.