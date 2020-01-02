MJF Reveals Stipulations For Cody Rhodes Including AEW’s First Steel Cage Match

Cody Rhodes actually needed a match towards MJF. He provided his watch, his designer footwear, and a truckload of money. MJF needed one thing totally different.

MJF stated their match will go down at AEW Revolution, however he can’t contact him till them. The second stipulation is that Cody should beat an opponent of MJF’s selecting. That opponent is Wardlow and their match can be in a metal cage. It was not revealed when that metal cage match will happen.

The third stipulation is that Cody will “get down on all fours like the dog that you are and I’m gonna whip ya, Cody.” MJF stated he’ll whip him “10 glorious times.”

AEW Revolution will happen on February 29th.