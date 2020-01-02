News TV SHOWS

MJF Reveals Stipulations For Cody Rhodes Including AEW’s First Steel Cage Match

January 2, 2020
1 Min Read

Cody Rhodes actually needed a match towards MJF. He provided his watch, his designer footwear, and a truckload of money. MJF needed one thing totally different.

Click on right here for our full AEW Dynamite outcomes.

MJF stated their match will go down at AEW Revolution, however he can’t contact him till them. The second stipulation is that Cody should beat an opponent of MJF’s selecting. That opponent is Wardlow and their match can be in a metal cage. It was not revealed when that metal cage match will happen.

The third stipulation is that Cody will “get down on all fours like the dog that you are and I’m gonna whip ya, Cody.” MJF stated he’ll whip him “10 glorious times.”

AEW Revolution will happen on February 29th.



I like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment