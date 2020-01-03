MJF Says Cody Rhodes Isn’t Man Enough To Meet His Stipulations

MJF confirmed up on AEW Dynamite this week and he did precisely what he promised. The Salt Of The Earth laid down stipulations that Cody Rhodes should abide to if he desires a match in opposition to him at AEW Revolution on February 29th.

One fan took a shot at MJF by placing over Cody Rhodes. They stated that “hopefully that receipt for kicking the Nightmare Family jewels doesn’t come back to haunt you.”

Maxwell Jacob Friedman doesn’t appear to fret about this in any respect.

It received’t. Cody isn’t man sufficient to comply with my stipulations.

Earlier than Cody will get a match in opposition to MJF he’ll should defeat Wardlow in AEW’s first-ever cage match. The date for that match was not introduced as a result of Cody Rhodes has but to simply accept MJF’s stipulations.