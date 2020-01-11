MJF Shares Epic Bar Mitzvah Photo To Silence Hater

AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman is Jewish. That is one thing that he was teased about as a child till he determined to cease taking bullies’ abuse. Then he grew to become one of many high heels in professional wrestling.

Mance Warner despatched out a tweet of a boy slicing a rug on the dance ground. One fan thought that they might spend their time trolling MJF about his Bar Mitzvah. The Salt Of The Earth is kosher, however he didn’t get offended at this little jab. As an alternative, Friedman merely supplied photographic proof to indicate how a lot of a blast his Bar Mitzvah actually was.

Jokes on you. It was the best celebration of all time. Circa 2009. Made out with the one on the left.

MJF remains to be knocking down cellphone numbers and he has no situation speaking in regards to the exercise in his DMs. Actually, it’s troublesome typically to get MJF to speak about something however getting with females. Some issues by no means change.