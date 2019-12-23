MJF Still Upset At Rosie O’Donnell For Taking Advantage Of Him When He Was Younger

MJF has just lately introduced up Rosie O’Donnell whereas claiming that her present took benefit of him when he was a child. She gave him free passes to the WWE restaurant in NYC per week earlier than it closed, however he wasn’t paid.

Whereas chatting with Information 12’s Andrew Rappaport the topic of his look got here up. Evidently, MJF nonetheless isn’t blissful.

“I got taken advantage of, to be honest. I sang ‘You Are My Sunshine’ on The Rosie O’Donnell Show and I was not compensated for it. I want my money Rosie if you are watching this. I know you are, I know you follow me, I want my money back.” “I told Rosie I would be a professional wrestler. If you believe it, and you believe in it strongly, it is going to happen. A lot of people will say that it is hogwash, but that means those people don’t believe in it firmly enough. There wasn’t a day when I woke up, there wasn’t a day where I went to sleep where I didn’t go, ‘I’m going to be a pro wrestler on TV.’”



Odds are Rosie O’Donnell goes to proceed no-selling MJF’s rants about this early look of The Salt Of The Earth. If something, we’ll simply need to see how lengthy it takes for that footage to make it onto an episode of AEW Dynamite.

