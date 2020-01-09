MJF Takes A Shot At Cody After AEW Dynamite

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is definitely doing an ideal job in his function as one in all All Elite Wrestling’s prime heels, to the purpose the place it seems like he’s beginning to construct up a real hatred from the followers as he continues to method essential occasion standing.

Earlier than he reaches such some extent, nevertheless, he should first deal with the person that he betrayed not so way back: and that man is Cody Rhodes. The 2 have been destined to sq. off ever for the reason that heel flip happened, and now, it looks as if Revolution goes to be the right place to accommodate their battle.

For now, although, the build-up continues as MJF refuses to cease poking the bear previous to their showdown.

I’m confused Cody?!? You stated you’d do something to face me in @AEWrestling. Now you’ll be able to’t as a result of Arn says so? Sounds to me like a cop out. Cody the coward. Now your buddy Dilly Dally goes to pay for you being a bit bitch. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) January 9, 2020

You’d should think about that that is all establishing a little bit of a whooping for MJF when the match finally goes down, however you by no means actually can inform by hook or by crook with a excessive profile Cody match.

MJF simply must hold doing what he’s doing in AEW, as a result of at this charge, he might nicely be holding the AEW World Championship by the point we roll round to 2021.

That sounds prefer it’s fairly a very long time away however when you think about the truth that All Elite Wrestling has already celebrated its one-year anniversary, we’d going to exit on a limb and predict that the subsequent 12 months are going to fly by because the promotion continues to determine itself as one of many easiest within the enterprise.