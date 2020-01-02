News TV SHOWS

MJF’s Rendition Of ‘You Are My Sunshine’ Sampled In Rap Song

January 2, 2020
2 Min Read

MJF appeared on the Rosie O’Donnell present when he was only a younger baby. He claims that the well-known discuss present host took benefit of him. He by no means received paid and he’s ready for a verify.

Whereas the Younger Salt Of The Earth was on the Rosie Present, he sang a rendition of You Are My Sunshine. He needed to be an opera singer and a professional wrestler, in spite of everything.

Now “Platinum” Max Caster, a rapper and indie wrestler has used that MJF tune as a pattern on a observe. The tune is about two minutes lengthy and it’s filled with insider professional wrestling jokes.

On this tune, Caster claims that MJF is mostly a nice man in actual life. He’s shopping for snacks for the locker room and is a pleasure to be round. All of the whereas he’s utilizing MJF’s embarrassing childhood reminiscence within the background.

You possibly can test it out beneath.

April: For some motive, a clip surfaced of @The_MJF on the Rosie O’Donnell present.

Me being a jerk, determined to put in writing a tune about how a lot of a cutie-pa-tootie he’s.

MJF was VERY UNHAPPY about this. pic.twitter.com/whzbdY3xnv

— ”Platinum” Max Caster (@CasterShow) January 1, 2020



I like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

