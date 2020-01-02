MJF’s Rendition Of ‘You Are My Sunshine’ Sampled In Rap Song

MJF appeared on the Rosie O’Donnell present when he was only a younger baby. He claims that the well-known discuss present host took benefit of him. He by no means received paid and he’s ready for a verify.

Whereas the Younger Salt Of The Earth was on the Rosie Present, he sang a rendition of You Are My Sunshine. He needed to be an opera singer and a professional wrestler, in spite of everything.

Now “Platinum” Max Caster, a rapper and indie wrestler has used that MJF tune as a pattern on a observe. The tune is about two minutes lengthy and it’s filled with insider professional wrestling jokes.

On this tune, Caster claims that MJF is mostly a nice man in actual life. He’s shopping for snacks for the locker room and is a pleasure to be round. All of the whereas he’s utilizing MJF’s embarrassing childhood reminiscence within the background.

You possibly can test it out beneath.