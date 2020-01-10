ML Khattar Supports Khaps, Says “Should Not Marry Within Same Gotra”

Manohar Lal Khattar mentioned in Gujarat, girls are referred to as sisters, males are referred to as brothers (File)

New Delhi:

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at this time backed the state’s self-appointed village courts, Khap panchayats, on their stand that marriages between folks of similar gotra– which refers to a clan or a descendant from a typical ancestor – shouldn’t occur. His comment comes regardless of the Supreme Courtroom’s statement, made in 2018, that such courts can’t cease two consenting adults from marrying.

“It has been scientifically confirmed that very same gotra marriages, that are opposed by Khap panchayats, shouldn’t occur. It’s a perception in villages and Khap panchayats that there’s a relationship of brother and sister (between women and men of similar gotra). If we conduct ourselves in accordance it, it has an influence on society,” he mentioned at a convention on security of ladies and kids in Panchkula.

“In Gujarat, women are called sisters, men are called brothers- marriage is an ancient tradition. If we conduct ourselves like this, people who commit such types of crimes (against women) will think they should not commit such crimes,” he added.

Khap panchayats oppose similar gotra marriages arguing that the follow weakens the era genetically. A number of folks had been killed within the state over such marriages.

The Supreme Courtroom had taken up the matter in 2010 after a non-profit approached it following repeated incidents of dishonour killings. The then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra had remarked in a listening to, “Whether it is parents, society or anyone, they are out of it. No one, either individual or collective, or group, has the right to interfere with the marriage”.

Mr Khattar, who had received his second time period as Chief Minister final 12 months, is thought for making controversial feedback. He had mentioned final 12 months that girls file false rape circumstances to get again at estranged male pals. After uproar over his comment, he had put out a defence, and had mentioned his comment was backed by “research”

“I did not say sehmati (consent). I mentioned individuals who know one another. That is the place rapes happen. I’m not the one one saying this. There’s analysis to again it. There should not be politics into this,” he had mentioned.