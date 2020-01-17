MLB The Show 19 Becomes the US’ Best-Selling Baseball Game

MLB The Present 19 is formally within the history-making enterprise. SIE San Diego Studio’s most up-to-date baseball sim now counts because the best-selling baseball sport in US historical past. This can be a feat greater than 15 years within the making, since MVP Baseball 2004 is the title that beforehand held such an honor.

In response to NPD analyst Mat Piscatella, MLB The Present 19’s “dollar sales” have eclipsed these of MVP Baseball 2004. Piscatella shared the attention-grabbing tidbit on his private Twitter web page. Nevertheless, the analyst didn’t provide specifics so far as gross sales knowledge is worried. See the tweet in query under:

US NPD SW – MLB The Present 19 is now the best-selling baseball style sport in U.S. historical past. Lifetime full-game greenback gross sales of MLB The Present 19 have now surpassed these of MVP Baseball 2004, which initially launched in March 2004. pic.twitter.com/rotlyyEHvf — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) January 16, 2020

This little doubt serves as good news for all events concerned, together with the MLB. It’ll be attention-grabbing to see how lengthy MLB The Present 19 holds onto this explicit crown. Only in the near past, the baseball league introduced that MLB: The Present will go away HEARALPUBLICIST exclusivity within the close to future. Whereas MLB The Present 20 will probably stay unique to the Sony platform, the established order might change as early as 2021.

For now, it’s not fairly clear which techniques the sequence will land on as soon as it goes multiplatform. Social media responses from Microsoft and Nintendo, nonetheless, counsel a minimum of these two platform holders shall be serviced. Regardless, Sony will proceed to publish the sequence for the foreseeable future.

[Source: Mat Piscatella on Twitter]