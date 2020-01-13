MLS playoff hero Benezet leaving TFC for Colorado Rapids

Nicolas Benezet, one of many heroes for Toronto FC within the MLS Cup playoffs final season, is on his manner up — elevation-wise, not less than.

Benezet has reportedly signed with the Colorado Rapids of MLS and Reds normal supervisor Ali Curtis confirmed to the Toronto Solar on Sunday that the Rapids will ship $50,000 Common Allocation Cash to TFC for the Frenchman’s rights, in addition to an additional $50,000 GAM pending performance-based incentives.

In keeping with French newspaper L’Equipe, the Rapids will ship a $500,000 switch price to Guingamp, Benezet’s former membership in France’s Ligue 2. L’Equipe reported that Benezet has signed up for 2 seasons (plus one other non-obligatory) with the Rapids, incomes round $667,000 US a 12 months, virtually thrice greater than in Guingamp.

The Rapids are coached by former TFC assistant Robin Fraser.

Benezet, 28, joined Toronto over the summer time and made eight appearances (5 begins) throughout the common season, recording two objectives. He was a key a part of the membership’s experience to the MLS Cup, scoring a key purpose towards Atlanta United within the Japanese Convention remaining.

He began all 4 playoff video games, together with the MLS Cup loss to Seattle.

Benezet had 12 objectives and 10 assists in 86 total appearances for Guingamp and has appeared in 130 Ligue 1 matches throughout his profession.

Benezet mentioned many occasions over the 2019 season that he wish to return to Toronto, however the writing was on the wall that he was on his manner out after the Reds re-signed veteran midfielder Michael Bradley to a TAM deal.

The Reds didn’t train Benezet’s mortgage possibility from Guingamp to liberate the cash to signal Bradley and TFC president Invoice Manning mentioned it was extremely unlikely that the Frenchman would return except he got here again underneath the wage cap.

Benezet later expressed disappointment in direction of TFC through social media as he felt the membership purposely prevented him from beginning in six common season video games throughout the 2019 season.

In keeping with sources, there was a clause in his mortgage settlement from Guingamp that might set off Toronto FC to buy the midfielder if he made six begins within the common season, and that it might be a TAM contract.

“The truth is that the GM (Curtis) did not want me to play so as not to pay the transfer to Guingamp (around 500,000 Euros),” Benezet instructed L’Equipe. “I feel like I was fooled.”