MNF preview: Will Vikings’ playoff clinching affect game plan?

The ultimate Monday Night time Soccer recreation of the 2019 NFL season ostensibly is a battle for the NFC North division crown.

However probably not.

When the first-place, 11-Three Inexperienced Bay Packers go to the second-place, 10-Four Minnesota Vikings (eight:15 p.m. EST, TSN through ESPN), all of the Pack must do to clinch their first NFC North title since 2016 is win or tie — both this week or subsequent.

The Vikings, nevertheless, not solely have to win this recreation to seize the NFC North crown, however defeat Chicago at dwelling subsequent Sunday and, moreover, have Inexperienced Bay lose at Detroit subsequent Sunday. Yeah, that’s in all probability not taking place.

The factor is, on Saturday night time Minnesota was gifted with a playoff berth, when the Los Angeles Rams had been eradicated from post-season rivalry by shedding at recreation’s finish at San Francisco, 34-31.

So, in all chance, the Vikings will land the sixth and closing NFC playoff berth, the second of two wild playing cards — then in all probability play at both Inexperienced Bay or New Orleans on Jan. Four or 5.

Provided that chance, hypothesis now could be that the Vikings received’t take any possibilities Monday night time by taking part in anybody whose well being is unsure.

The place that in all probability impacts this recreation essentially the most is on the working again place. Minnesota’s high performer there, and the league’s seventh-leading rusher, is Dalvin Cook dinner. He has run for 1,135 yards this season however is formally out with a shoulder harm, which could be extra severe than the staff has let on.

Don’t count on Cook dinner’s backup, Alexander Mattison, to play both. He has rushed for 462 yards on 100 carries, however on Saturday was formally listed as questionable with an ankle harm.

If the division title had been really up for grabs, Mattison would possibly play. Don’t count on him to now.

That would depart third-stringer Mike Boone to take nearly all of carries for Minnesota in opposition to Inexperienced Bay. On the season Boone has gained 97 yards on 21 carries, for 2 touchdowns.

“Mike’s a good runner,” Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer stated Saturday. “He’s got good acceleration, runs physical. He’s tough.”

In any occasion, if the Vikings are intent on profitable this recreation, extra of the offensive load would fall on quarterback Kirk Cousins, who, after a tough first month, has elevated his recreation to an elite degree — commensurate with the totally assured $28 million he’s incomes in 2019 (in addition to final yr and subsequent).

Cousins ranks fourth within the NFL with a 111.1 passer ranking. Towards division opponents the previous two seasons Cousins as a Viking has thrown 20 touchdowns, in opposition to simply six picks.

His counterpart, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, has received his final 5 Monday video games, having thrown 14 TDs in opposition to one interception for a 114.1 passer ranking.

Given the detest the Vikings and their followers maintain for Rodgers and the Pack, don’t count on Minnesota to mail it in on Monday. Zimmer was requested Saturday how a Rams loss to the 49ers that night time would possibly have an effect on his staff’s recreation plan, and mentality, in opposition to the Packers.

“It won’t change much,” Zimmer stated. “We like to win around here, so let’s go win.”

