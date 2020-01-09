MNNIT recruitment 2020: MNNIT teacher recruitment interview to be held from February

The instructor course of train in MNNIT has intensified. Screening of utility varieties for instructor recruitment has began from December. The screening course of is now in its last phases. The interview for Assistant Professor recruitment will begin from the primary week of February. 1470 Candidates have utilized on-line 1470 relative to the 108 posts of Assistant Professor.

Assistant Professors 61 have been appointed in MNNIT within the first part in July 2019. The second part is to recruit 108 Assistant Professor posts in varied departments, for which on-line functions have been taken from September 6 14 until October. Have been. The final date for hardcopy submission 25 was October. The registrar of the institute, Dr. Sarvesh Tiwari, stated that within the second part of the recruitment course of, the screening strategy of the functions is sort of full. The schedule of worker recruitment screening check has been launched. Interview date for instructor recruitment can be launched quickly.

If the whole lot goes nicely, the interview will begin from February for instructor recruitment. Within the new educational session 2020 – 21 there can be a scarcity of academics from the institute.