MNS chief Raj Thackeray launches son Amit Thackeray, unveils new party flag

Invoking the regime of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Thursday, January 23, unveiled the get together’s new saffron-coloured flag with a Shivmudra print.

Thackeray additionally launched his 27-year-old son Amit Thackeray into politics on the get together’s first mega-convention in Mumbai. Amit Thackeray’s identify was introduced by a senior chief Bala Nandgaonkar and greeted with a standing ovation by the 20,00zero plus gathering on the NSE Floor, Goregaon.

Amit Thackeray being inducted into the MNS.Twitter

Thackeray clan’s third technology

Humbly acknowledging the ‘Abhishek’ honour, Amit Thackeray folded his fingers — and taking a leaf out of his uncle Uddhav Thackeray’s e book — stepped ahead on the stage, bowed and prostrated, and expressed his gratitude to the get together leaders and employees.

He additionally paid respects earlier than the portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, B.R. Ambedkar, Savitribai Phule, Prabodhankar Thackeray and Vinayak Damodar alias Veer Savarkar on the stage.

“This is my first-ever address on a public platform in the past 14 years of the party and my 27 years (age)… I am truly overwhelmed. When Raj-Saheb informed me last night that I would move the Education Resolution, I felt the ground slipping from beneath my feet. This would not have been possible without the guidance and encouragement of Raj-Saheb Thackeray. I hope you will continue to shower me with your love and blessings,” Amit mentioned in his temporary acceptance speech.

MNS chief Raj ThackerayIANS

There was a loud spherical of applause from his dad and mom, Raj and Sharmila Thackeray, who basked within the glory, in addition to Amit’s spouse Mitali Borude-Thackeray, his grandmother, different kinfolk, get together leaders and office-bearers and activists.

Thereafter, with a celebration flag round his shoulders, Amit Thackeray stepped ahead, symbolically whipped out a sword from the sheath and waved it within the air, indicating he was prepared for the political battles forward.

With Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray within the Maha Vikas Aghadi authorities, Amit Thackeray turns into one other third-generation to rise from the state’s pre-eminent Thackeray clan.

Till now, he was seen fleetingly within the shadows behind his father and different senior leaders, however in future Amit Thackeray is predicted to play the function of the get together protagonist.

Celebration’s future plan of action

Whereas there was no official announcement, the MNS is prone to undertake the Hindutva technique with a chance of allying with Bharatiya Janata Celebration (BJP) in Maharashtra, in line with studies.

MNS flagTwitter

Raj Thackeray had earlier attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Residence Minister Amit Shah forward of final 12 months’s state Meeting election in Maharashtra. He was additionally mentioned to be eager on becoming a member of the opposition alliance. However the concept was turned down by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, in view of the get together’s anti-migrant rhetoric.

Raj Thackeray had launched the brand new get together in 2006 after his break up from the Shiv Sena. The feud began after get together patriarch Bal Thackeray selected his son Uddhav Thackeray to guide the get together.