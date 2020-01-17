MNT is responsible for BTech Counseling

MNNIT has important duty in counseling and admission of JEE B.Tech admission in Central Technical Institutes. Is obtained. Director of the institute Prof. Rajiv Tripathi has been made the chairman of the Central Seat Allocation Board (CISAB). Within the tutorial session 2020 – 21, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSA) will conduct on-line counseling and admission for the remaining BTech seats throughout and after counseling.

On the idea of JEE Predominant rating, counseling is carried out for admission in numerous rounds in NIT, TripleIT and different CFTIs (Central Funded Technical Institute). Based mostly on this, these chosen college students must take admission by reporting within the allotted establishments. However even after this, if the BTech seats in NIT, TripleIT and different central technical institutes stay vacant, then for these remaining seats, the counseling of particular rounds is finished once more.