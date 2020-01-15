Moaning – “Ego”

Moaning is an LA-based band comprising vocalist and guitarist Sean Solomon, bassist and keyboardist Pascal Stevenson, and drummer Andrew MacKelvie. The trio made waves with their “post-punk” 2018 self-titled debut, having performed round their native DIY scene. However they’ve since swapped their guitars for synths, and immediately, are asserting their sophomore album, Uneasy Laughter . It comes out this March, and immediately the boys are sharing its lead single together with a video.

The opening lyrics of “Ego” minimize proper to the chase: “The highest high / The lowest low / I want to lose my ego.” Whereas nonetheless incorporating some punchy guitar work, the utilization of spine-chilling, David Lynch-type synths provides some a lot wanted top. In line with MacKelvie, this mix led to the band “perfectly capturing every idea we wanted to play with.”

Right here’s what Solomon needed to say in regards to the track:

The lyrics are about letting go of your personal bullshit to assist different individuals. Wanting to like your self to like others. The ego could make you’re feeling such as you're the best individual on this planet or the worst. It makes you suppose your issues are abnormally completely different which is isolating and barely true. The track is a reminder that listening to different views is essential and helpful to each events concerned.

Watch the Ambar Navarro-directed video for “Ego” beneath.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ego”

02 “Make It Stop”

03 “///”

04 “Stranger”

05 “Running”

06 “Connect the Dots”

07 “Fall in Love”

08 “Coincidence or Fate”

09 “What Separates Us”

10 “//////////”

11 “Keep Out”

12 “Saving Face”

13 “Say Something”

Uneasy Laughter is due three / 20 by way of Sub Pop. Pre-order it right here.