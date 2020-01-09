Mobile Game from 2015 Overtook Fortnite as Twitter’s Most Talked About Game in 2019

For the second 12 months in a row, Fortnite lands at quantity two on the checklist of Twitter’s most talked about video games in 2019. Once more, it fell into second place behind the constantly fashionable Destiny/Grand Order, a cellular RPG that launched in Japan in 2015. This doesn’t come as an excessive amount of of a shock, although, contemplating Japan counts because the area that tweeted probably the most about gaming final 12 months.

Twitter itself launched these particulars in a weblog submit earlier this week. If something, it’s fascinating to see what matters Twitter customers had been most invested in final 12 months on the subject of gaming. The platform’s most talked about video games in 2019 had been as follows:

Destiny/Grand Order Fortnite Last Fantasy Id V Granblue Fantasy Ensemble Stars Monster Strike PUBG Minecraft Tremendous Smash Bros.

In line with Twitter, there have been roughly 1.2 billion tweets about gaming final 12 months, a 20 p.c improve in comparison with 2018. Judging by this checklist, a lot of these tweets had been about cellular video games.

The weblog submit additionally shared a listing of the international locations that tweeted about gaming probably the most. Unsurprisingly, the USA got here in second behind Japan. South Korea rounded out the highest three. See the whole checklist under:

Japan United States South Korea Thailand Brazil France Nice Britain Indonesia Spain Philippines

One other fascinating tally taken by Twitter considerations 2019’s most talked about gaming occasions. E3 2019 got here out on high, with Tokyo Sport Present and The Sport Awards in second and third place, respectively. Twitter’s most talked about gaming occasions in 2019 embody the next:

E3 2019 Tokyo Sport Present 2019 The Sport Awards 2019 Paris Video games Week FGO Fest (Destiny/Grand Order Fest) gamescom 2019 BlizzCon 2019 TwitchCon 2019 Tokaigi Sport Social gathering Tokyo 2019 PAX East 2019

Will Destiny/Grand Order reign supreme on Twitter this 12 months? We’ll seemingly know by this time subsequent 12 months.

[Source: Twitter Blog via GamesIndustry.biz]