Moby – “Power Is Taken” (Feat. D.H. Peligro)

Moby spent most of 2019 saying and doing dumb shit. In his most up-to-date memoir, Then It Fell Aside , he grossly recounted tales about Natalie Portman and Lana Del Rey and the dates he did or didn’t go on with them. (He additionally mentioned he as soon as rubbed his dick on Donald Trump.) And he received some extra questionable new tattoos.

Although he canceled his guide tour in September and mentioned that he was “going away for awhile,” he’s already again and able to launch a brand new album. That album is known as All Seen Objects , and it's the followup to 2018 's All the things Was Stunning , And Nothing Harm . At present, he's sharing its lead single, “Power Is Taken,” which options the Useless Kennedys' D. H. Peligro. Watch a video and take heed to it under.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Morningside”

02 “My Only Love” (Roxy Music Cowl)

03 “Refuge”

04 “One Last Time”

05 “Power Is Taken”

06 “Rise Up In Love”

07 “Forever”

08 “Too Much Change”

09 “Seperation”

10 “Tecie”

11 “All Visible Objects”

All Seen Objects is out three/6 by way of Mute.