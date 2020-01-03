Model charity worker Natalie Katilius dies after being pulled from River Shannon Limerick Ireland

By Lara Keay For Mailonline

three January 2020

Natalie Katilius was rescued from the River Shannon in Limerick at round four.40am on Thursday however later died in hospital

A mannequin turned charity employee has died after being pulled by rescue groups from a river in Eire.

Natalie Katilius was rescued from the River Shannon in Limerick at round four.40am on Thursday.

Emergency companies had been scrambled to the water after members of the general public reported somebody in misery. She later died in hospital.

The mother-of-one, who was in her thirties, was certainly one of Limerick’s hottest fashions and had featured in a number of advert campaigns for Shannon Airport.

Tributes have poured in since her loss of life was introduced, along with her pal and former modelling supervisor Fiona Doyle describing her as ‘fun-loving’ and a ‘loyal pal’.

She instructed the Irish Mirror: ‘We’re all heartbroken, what a wonderful woman. She was such a pricey pal.

‘I would like Natalie to be remembered as the attractive individual she was and that I do know.’

Ms Katilius had just lately began working with the Novas charity group, which helps the homeless.

The charity mentioned in an announcement: ‘We’re all deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Natalie.

‘She was a much-liked and valued member of employees by each purchasers and colleagues.

‘We’re considering of her household and buddies at this tragic time. Could she Relaxation In Peace.’

A Gardai spokesman added: ‘At roughly three.45am, Gardaí and Emergency Providers had been referred to as to the scene following stories of a feminine, found in issue within the water at Steamboat Quay, Limerick.

‘After being rescued from the water, the feminine was taken to College Hospital Limerick the place she was later pronounced lifeless.’

‘A publish mortem is scheduled to happen at a later date. Enquiries are ongoing.’