Model Dominique Elissa, 24, reveals the five simple things she does to prepare for a swimwear shoot

Main Australian mannequin Dominique Elissa has shared the 5 easy issues she does with out fail one week out from a swimwear shoot – and revealed why everybody ought to do them seven days earlier than a giant occasion.

The 24-year-old from Sydney mentioned whereas she does not observe these guidelines your complete time, if she is strict with herself within the ultimate lead-up to a shoot, she feels and appears higher in entrance of the digicam.

‘You’ll have an vital occasion developing, or are going away on a vacation within the solar and need to feel and look your greatest,’ Dominique wrote on her weblog.

So what does the highest mannequin do?

1. She cuts out dairy fully

Relating to bloating, the 24-year-old mentioned there is no such thing as a meals that bloats her greater than dairy merchandise.

‘I’m lactose illiberal and after I eat dairy it bloats me for nearly every week,’ Dominique mentioned.

She recommends in case you battle with comparable bloating points that you simply minimize out dairy for every week and see how you’re feeling.

‘Reducing out dairy has truthfully modified my life. I sleep higher, I undergo much less abdomen aches and I haven’t got a bloated abdomen on a regular basis,’ she mentioned.

You do not have to go with out issues like milk, yoghurt and cheese both – merely choose the plant-based options.

2. She ups her Pilates and yoga

Sadly, a swimwear-ready physique is not born with out a little bit of train effort, and so earlier than she shoots, Dominique mentioned she is going to improve the frequency of her Pilates and yoga lessons.

‘I actually imagine Pilates is the most effective type of train if you wish to be toned and lean,’ she mentioned.

She is going to do both a Pilates or yoga class each single day earlier than a shoot, after which proper earlier than the shoot to be able to get that ‘last-minute pump’ of her abs.

If you wish to attempt yoga or Pilates, Dominique is a giant fan of the Australian franchise KX Pilates or heated yoga, as she mentioned that sweating is a unbelievable strategy to each detoxify the physique and burn additional energy.

three. She reduces her carbs and will increase her protein

You’ll have heard that protein is paramount to an efficient exercise, and Dominique agrees with this whole-heartedly.

‘Throughout this week, I cut back my carbohydrates through the day and can minimize them out within the night,’ she mentioned.

‘I additionally improve my protein to replenish my muscle groups after coaching. This helps them to develop and for my muscle groups to seem leaner.’

Boiled eggs with salt and pepper is a go-to snack for the 24-year-old when she needs to get tremendous lean.

four. She asks for no dressing

Whilst you would possibly need to cook dinner at dwelling whenever you’re within the final week earlier than an occasion, Dominique is aware of that typically there is no such thing as a avoiding consuming out.

However she does have one tip if you must eat at a restaurant or cafe, and that’s that you simply ask on your dressing or sauce on the facet.

Dominique mentioned she does this as a result of whenever you order meals, it is tough to know precisely what’s inside it.

So if she orders a ‘wholesome’ poke bowl, she is going to ask for both no dressing or simply olive oil and lemon juice – which won’t bloat you however present your pores and skin with glowing antioxidants.

What are the advantages of infrared saunas? * Higher sleep * Rest * Detoxing * Weight reduction * Reduction from sore muscle groups * Clearer, glowing pores and skin * Improved circulation Supply: Healthline

5. She has an infrared sauna the evening earlier than

On the final minute or the ultimate evening, there may be little you are able to do to make your self look higher, however Dominique mentioned there may be one factor she is going to by no means do with out.

A ‘large advocate’ of infrared saunas, the 24-year-old mentioned she is going to all the time do one in all these only one evening earlier than the large occasion.

It’s because they assist to each detoxify the physique, promote higher sleep, assist with glowing pores and skin and burn extra energy.

‘With all these superb advantages, I all the time really feel my greatest the day after. My pores and skin appears brighter, and I simply really feel lighter,’ she mentioned.

Talking beforehand to FEMAIL, Dominique shared her well being and sweetness secrets and techniques – together with her day on a plate and the one responsible pleasure she will’t dwell with out.

Relating to her each day weight loss program, Dominique’s method is unsurprisingly wholesome, balanced and filled with contemporary greens:

What’s Dominique’s day on a plate? * BREAKFAST: Inexperienced protein shake with one frozen banana, vanilla and cinnamon protein powder, maca powder, a handful of spinach, spirulina powder, ice and water. * MORNING SNACK: Tamari almonds. * LUNCH: Tuna salad with brown rice, avocado and no matter different greens she has readily available. * AFTERNOON SNACK: Peanut butter protein ball. * DINNER: Grilled salmon with candy potato and broccoli. * EVENING: Frozen raspberries with honey or a few items of 70 per cent darkish chocolate.

‘Within the morning, first up I will have a inexperienced protein shake,’ Dominique advised Day by day Mail Australia.

‘I normally put in a single frozen banana, vanilla and cinnamon protein powder by Naked Blendz, maca powder, a handful of spinach, spirulina powder, ice and water.’

As a morning snack, she’ll have a ‘handful of tamari almonds’.

Lunch normally sees the 24-year-old combine up ‘a tuna salad with brown rice, avocado and no matter different veggies I’ve within the fridge. The extra color, the higher!’

If she’s hungry within the afternoon, Dominique can have a peanut butter protein ball earlier than a dinner of ‘grilled salmon with candy potato and broccoli’.

Refreshingly, Dominique shouldn’t be one to deprive herself.

Keen on a ‘little deal with’ within the evenings, the mannequin will both get pleasure from frozen raspberries with honey or a few items of 70 per cent darkish chocolate.

‘My responsible pleasure is peanut butter, although,’ she laughed. ‘I can eat a whole tub in a single sitting!’

With such a honed physique, you would possibly anticipate Dominique to be understanding 24/7.

However, actually, she solely makes certain she’s transferring for a matter of 30 minutes every day:

‘I’ve made it a precedence to stroll for 30 minutes on daily basis, simply to make sure my physique strikes each day,’ she mentioned.

‘I additionally incorporate a 15 minute ab and booty exercise within the lodge room every time I’ve the time.’

The 24-year-old then does two reformer Pilates lessons and two yoga classes every week:

‘On account of my busy schedule and the fixed journey, it is exhausting, however I’ve made it a precedence to remain on high of my health,’ she defined.

Dominique’s magnificence secret is coconut oil – which she applies religiously to the ends of her hair to maintain it wholesome.