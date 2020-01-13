Model granddaughter of Queen’s racing manager Lord Porchester lands Cheltenham Racing role

By Stephanie Linning For Mailonline

The beautiful granddaughter of the Queen’s late racing supervisor has been unveiled as the style ambassador for this 12 months’s Cheltenham Competition.

Mannequin Frankie Herbert, 24, is the granddaughter of Lord ‘Porchie’ Porchester, the seventh Earl of Carnarvon, whose shut relationship with the Queen is fictionalised in Netflix’s The Crown.

Her father, Harry, runs Highclere Thoroughbred Racing, one of many largest racehorsing companies, whereas her uncle is George Herbert, eighth Earl of Carnarvon, who owns Highclere Citadel, greatest referred to as the real-life Downton Abbey.

Mannequin Frankie Herbert, 24, is the granddaughter of Lord ‘Porchie’ Porchester, the seventh Earl of Carnarvon, the Queen’s racing supervisor. She is the face of the Cheltenham Competition this 12 months

Away from the racetrack, Frankie shares photographs of her glamorous life on Instagram , the place she boasts 11,300 followers. Pictured left and proper, Frankie poses in snaps shared final 12 months

Lord ‘Porchie’ Porchester, the seventh Earl of Carnarvon, loved a lifelong friendship with the Queen and served as her racing supervisor. Pictured, on the Epsom Derby in 1985

The Queen and Lord Porchester’s shut relationship with the Queen is fictionalised in Netflix’s The Crown. Pictured, John Hollingsworth and Olivia Colman because the pair in sequence three

Now Frankie is about to place her personal mark on the racing world after being named by the Jockey Membership Cheltenham as the primary ever vogue ambassador of The Competition, one of many jewels within the British racing crown.

Frankie, who has modelled for main vogue homes together with Dolce & Gabbana and strutted her stuff in entrance of the Queen at Richard Quinn, will make an look on the second day of the pageant.

Frankie, who has modelled for main vogue homes together with Dolce & Gabbana and strutted her stuff in entrance of the Queen at Richard Quinn, strikes a pose at Cheltenham Racecourse

The mannequin, pictured left and proper at Cheltenham Racecourse, will make an look on the second day of the pageant in March. She is the Competition’s first ever vogue ambassador

Frankie mentioned the collaboration was a pure match between her vogue expertise and her household’s wealthy racing historical past. Pictured, in a classy ensemble at Cheltenham Racecourse

Chatting with Good day!, Frankie mentioned the collaboration was a pure match between her vogue expertise and her household’s wealthy racing historical past.

‘I am so excited,’ Frankie mentioned. ‘I’ve at all times cherished going racing and to polo matches.’

She additionally revealed that regardless of her household’s ties to 2 of the world’s largest TV reveals, she hasn’t watched The Crown or Downton Abbey.

‘I do not watch that a lot TV,’ she mentioned. ‘However, it’s fantastic to see a particular household place being cherished and identified by so many individuals.’

Frankie usually reveals off her cool avenue type in Instagram snaps, together with the one above

Frankie strikes a pose in a shocking inexperienced coat, denims and a white high in an Instagram snap

Frankie took half in a shocking photoshoot to announce the partnership.

Away from the racetrack, Frankie works as a graphic designer and is enthusiastic about charity work. She additionally shares photographs of her glamorous life on Instagram, the place she boasts 11,300 followers.

This 12 months the four-day Cheltenham Competition begins on 10 March with the ultimate day, internet hosting the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup, on 13 March.