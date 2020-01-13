Model is doused in bleach by armed gang who ransacked her home in Dublin 

By Sophie Tanno For Mailonline

Printed: 05:32 EST, 13 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:35 EST, 13 January 2020

A mannequin has recounted her horrific ordeal by the hands of masked robbers who she claims threw bleach at her and locked her in a small rest room whereas they raided her house for money and jewelry.

Eve Ryan, 24, mentioned she arrived at her home in Dublin, Eire on January 9 to find six thieves carrying balaclavas.

In an ordeal lasting 20 hours, the lads allegedly pinned her down by holding knives and screwdrivers to her neck earlier than locking her in a toilet whereas they ransacked her house.

Mannequin Eve Ryan, 24, (pictured) mentioned she arrived at her home in Dublin, Eire on January 9 to find six thieves carrying balaclavas

In an ordeal lasting 20 hours, the lads allegedly pinned Eve (pictured, left and proper) down by holding knives and screwdrivers to her neck earlier than locking her in a toilet whereas they ransacked her house

‘I got here upstairs to search out six males with balaclavas in my home,’ Eve informed The Solar.

‘They put knives to my neck and screwdrivers to my eyes. They threw bleach on me and requested the place the jewelry and cash was. I’ve by no means ever felt as terrified in my life.’

She pleaded with the thieves to not harm her grandmother, who was additionally in the home in Portmarnock on the time and suffers from dementia.

She claims the lads dragged her by the hair right into a ‘tiny bathroom en-suite within the again bed room, which has no window’ and locked her in, taking away the important thing.

Eve was decided to discover a means out and even penned notes utilizing mascara to slide underneath the door to her grandmother within the subsequent room, instructing her methods to dial 999.

Throughout the ordeal, Eve had ‘determined’ ideas and even considered escaping by banging a gap within the wall.

The alarm was finally raised when Eve’s aunt arrived on the property and heard her determined screams.

A neighbour helped to smash down the entrance door and the thieves fled.

Throughout the ordeal, Eve had ‘determined’ ideas and even considered escaping by banging a gap within the wall

Eve mentioned of her rescue: ‘It was the most effective second of my life. I am so grateful they by no means went close to my granny and did not harm my canine’

Eve mentioned of her rescue: ‘It was the most effective second of my life. I am so grateful they by no means went close to my granny and did not harm my canine.’

She added that the thieves broke in regardless of the property having ‘cutting-edge CCTV surrounding the entire home.’

Police at the moment are interesting to the general public for info and have requested street customers who occurred to be travelling on the Coast Highway between Baldoyle and Portmarnock between 6.30pm and 8pm on the ninth January to contact the Gardai on 1800 666 111.