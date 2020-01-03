Model Sailor Brinkley-Cook shows off her enviable figure in gorgeous swimwear [Photos]

Sailor Brinkley-Cook dinnerSailor Brinkley-Cook dinner Official Instagram (sailorbrinkleycook)

Like mom like daughter. Because the daughter of Christie Brinkley, modelling is in her genes. And it seems like Sailor Brinkley-Cook dinner is taking full benefit of that truth.

Sailor flaunted her enviable determine in attractive swimwear. ‘Everythings simply peachy eager,’ wrote the 21-year-old within the caption. It’s identified that the blonde magnificence is the daughter of Brinkley and architect Peter Cook dinner, and the half sister of Alexa Ray Joel and Jack Brinkley-Cook dinner. She has been relationship Ben Sosne since final 12 months.

The wonder might be seen posing in a peach bikini. Sailor raised her arms to carry up her wavy tresses and on the similar time flashed two small tattoos: a smiley face below her left arm and a few textual content on her proper wrist.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook dinner already has fairly the benefit over her contemporaries within the extremely aggressive vogue business, and it seems like she is not taking her place with no consideration. Her mom Christie Brinkley was one of the vital well-known names in modelling within the 80s. And we now have to say, Christie’s nonetheless obtained it, and he or she has handed it over to her daughter.

Sailor even managed to department out by showing on Dancing With The Stars, which she confessed was fairly the terrifying process. “I didn’t want to at first, honestly,” Brinkley-Cook dinner advised Folks journal on Tuesday. “I was terrified. It was a very scary thing for me. The whole idea of having to be live on stage, be on TV dancing, that’s something I’ve never done before.”

“I was so scared, but that was the reason I had to do it,” she continued. “I had to surpass the fear. I had to be stronger than the things that scare me. [My mom] told me to have fun with it and to not let fear stop me from doing any of it.”

Properly, if these photographs are something to go by, Sailor positive is not afraid of something, least of all flaunting her curves. You may take a look at the pics right here: