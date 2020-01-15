Model shares hilariously candid photos which reveal what REALLY goes into achieving the perfect snap

By Religion Ridler For Mailonline

A mannequin has shared hilarious pictures which supply a behind-the-scenes have a look at what goes into capturing the proper Instagram shot.

Vienna, who has greater than 150,00zero followers on the app, posted a collection of photographs to Twitter which reveal the less-than-glamorous outtakes from her enviable social media feed.

One of many photograph units, which exhibits Vienna posing in a waterfall, features a second snap wherein she is frantically pushing water out of her face.

One other exhibits the mannequin, from Thailand, being spooked by pigeons moments after she took an influencer-style which painted a way more sleek scene.

Right here FEMAIL has gathered probably the most hilarious – and relatable – of the mannequin’s candid behind-the-scenes snaps.

Mannequin Vienna, from Thailand, shared a candid behind-the-scenes look (proper) at an enviable photograph of herself beneath a waterfall (left)

One other photograph set captures Vienna being spooked by pigeons (proper) moments after taking a beautiful shot perched by the birds (left)

In a 3rd candid snap, the mannequin is seen struggling to explode a purple Pixar balloon (proper) after taking an ideal photograph (left)

Vienna additionally shared a picture of herself blinking whereas consuming beer (proper) after she posed with a sizzling drink for an angelic image (left)

In one other snap, the mannequin has her fringe pushed again and is chomping on an ice lolly (proper). Moments earlier, Vienna had posed with two Disney-themed ice pops inside a theme park (left)

The mannequin was additionally captured moist and bedraggled struggling to climb out of a pool (proper) after taking a shocking photograph within the water (left)

On this photograph set, Vienna – wearing a swimming hat and goggles – splashes water in her face (proper) after posing for a glamorous snap on the pool steps (left)

The mannequin additionally shared of herself posing within the sea (left) – and moments later struggling to remain upright within the waves (proper)

This pair of pictures captures Vienna holding her cellphone together with her foot (proper) to be able to seize the proper snuggled snap (left)

In one other, the mannequin is seen with a good friend minus her glamorous make-up (proper) after an Insta-worthy snap is taken (left)