‘MODERNIZED STATION’: TTC shuttering more collector booths

The TTC is completely closing extra collector cubicles because it continues to embrace Presto.

Collectors will probably be stationed on the fare line to confirm tickets, tokens, passes, money and paper transfers, the TTC says.

Spokesman Stuart Inexperienced mentioned this variation will transfer the collectors from behind the category to a place the place they’ll help extra individuals and be extra seen and obtainable within the station.

“This is part of our move to a modernized station management model,” Inexperienced mentioned in an electronic mail Monday. “With the broader introduction of Presto and the use of fare vending machines, we are able to move staff from booths into the stations to offer more frontline customer service.”

The part out of TTC collector cubicles has been underway since 2017, and final 12 months right now they closed the cubicles on the Yorkdale and Lawrence West stations.

Twenty extra stations from Traces 1, 2, three and four will see their collector cubicles shuttered on Jan. 5.

By the top of March, the collector sales space will probably be a factor of the previous within the TTC system.

The transfer follows the transit authority’s determination to cease promoting common tokens, tickets and passes final month, though they’re nonetheless accepted and might be bought by means of some third-party distributors.

On the whole, the TTC is transferring towards a system the place most of its clients would use their Presto playing cards to pay their fares.

There have been many hiccups with the Presto system, together with the reliability of card readers, and fare evasion has change into a headache for the town, as recognized in an auditor common’s report.

Inexperienced mentioned that transferring collectors to a extra seen place will improve security and safety in subway stations.

“This model was first talked about a few years ago as one of the benefits of Presto and locked fare gates,” he mentioned.

The stations that will probably be transitioned on Jan. 5, 2020, embrace:

Line 1:

Bloor-Yonge

Dupont

Glencairn

North York Centre

Rosedale

St Clair (Nice Boulevard entrance)

St George

Sheppard-Yonge (Hullmark Centre entrance)

Summerhill

Line 2:

Chester

Christie

Donlands

Greenwood

Excessive Park

Keele

Outdated Mill

Line three:

Ellesmere

McCowan

Line four:

Bayview

Bessarion

Leslie

This mannequin is already in place in any respect stations from Vaughan Metropolitan Centre to Lawrence West stations. (Supply: TTC)

[email protected]