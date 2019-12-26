Modi Government Ensured Justice Was Delivered In 1984 Riots: Amit Shah

Nation cannot overlook inhuman bloodbath wherein 1000’s of Sikhs have been killed, Amit Shah stated

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central authorities ensured that justice was delivered to the individuals who suffered within the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, stated Union House Minister Amit Shah on Thursday.

“After the Sikh riots took place, there was Congress government in the Centre for a long time, but the people did not get justice. Once the BJP government came to power, we immediately constituted an SIT under retired Judge GP Mathur and today, the rioters are behind bars,” Mr Shah stated.

The BJP nationwide president was addressing a public gathering within the lead as much as Delhi meeting elections scheduled to be introduced someday within the subsequent few weeks.

Following a advice by the House Ministry-appointed Justice (retd) GP Mathur committee, the Central authorities had arrange an SIT on February 12, 2015, to probe the 1984 riots which came about within the aftermath of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination on October 31, 1984.

“The country cannot forget the inhuman massacre in which thousands of Sikhs were killed,” Mr Shah stated.

“The Narendra Modi government also provided Rs 5 lakh to every family of the 3,325 people who died in the riots,” Mr Shah added.

He additionally stated that the BJP-led Central authorities has made a dream come true by opening the Kartarpur Sahib Hall.