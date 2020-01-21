Moffat County beats Olathe, 60-58

The Olathe Pirates narrowly misplaced to the Moffat County Bulldogs in a 60-58 contest on Saturday.

Each groups will go on the highway of their subsequent contest, with Moffat County heading to play Grand Valley and Olathe taking up Cedaredge.

No staff or participant statistics have been reported for this contest.

Extra Colorado Excessive College Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Put up at this time



This story was created with know-how supplied by Knowledge Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is offered.