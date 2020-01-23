Mohammad Azharuddin threatens Rs 100 cr defamation over travel agent’s FIR

WATCH | MP sports activities minister turns site visitors policeman for a day; helps clear congestion













Former Indian cricket captain and former MP Mohammad Azharuddin on Thursday, January 23, denied allegations of dishonest levelled by a journey company in Maharashtra and threatened to file defamation swimsuit of Rs 100 crore.

Mohammad Azharuddin mentioned the allegations towards him have been all baseless.IANS

A case has been registered towards Azharuddin and two others in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad following the journey agent’s grievance alleging that they cheated him to the tune of Rs 20.96 lakh.

Azharuddin denies allegations

Nevertheless, Azharuddin mentioned the allegations towards him have been all baseless.

In a video message on Twitter, the previous cricketer mentioned, “There is no truth in this complaint and is made just to be in limelight. The allegations made in the complaint are baseless. I will seek legal advice and file defamation case worth Rs 100 crore against the complainant.”

Azharuddin, who’s now president of Hyderabad Cricket Affiliation, mentioned he would quickly search recommendation from his lawyer and can file Rs 100 crore defamation case towards those that lodged the FIR.

The grievance was lodged by Shahab Y Mohammed, 49, proprietor of Danish Excursions & Travels right here, a former government with the defunct Jet Airways.

Shahab alleged in his grievance that he booked numerous worldwide flight tickets value Rs 20.96 lakh for Azharuddin and a few others in November final yr on the request of the previous India captain’s private assistant Mujib Khan, the police official mentioned.

Shahab additionally claimed that he was repeatedly promised cost on-line, however he didn’t obtain any cash.

“We have lodged a first information report against Mujeeb Khan (Aurangabad), Sudheesh Avikkal (Kerala), Mohammed Azharuddin (Hyderabad). No arrests have been made and further investigations are underway,” Investigating Officer AD Nagre, of the Metropolis Chowk police station, instructed information company IANS.

Shahab on Wednesday lodged a grievance on the Metropolis Chowk police station in Aurangabad towards Mohammad Azharuddin, Mujib Khan and Sudesh Awakkal below sections 420 – dishonest, 406 – prison breach of belief, and 34 – frequent intention, of the Indian Penal Code.

(With company inputs)