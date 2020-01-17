Mohammad Hafeez To Retire From International Cricket After T20 World Cup

Pakistan all rounder Mohammad Hafeez has introduced his retirement from worldwide cricket. Hafeez stated on Friday that he will probably be hanging up his boots after the T20 World Cup later this 12 months. The 38-year-old was on Thursday recalled for Pakistan’s T20I collection towards Bangladesh which begins on January 24 in Lahore. “It has been a privilege,” he informed media. “I want to play the Twenty20 World Cup and then exit from Pakistan’s international team.” Hafeez has been a key participant in all codecs for Pakistan since making his debut in 2003.

In 55 Check matches, Hafeez has scored 3652 runs and brought 53 wickets whereas in 218 ODIs, he scored 6614 runs and brought 139 wickets. In T20 Internationals (T20Is), Hafeez has scored 1908 runs and brought 54 wickets to date. He has scored 10 centuries in Checks and 11 in ODIs.

He has additionally captained Pakistan in 29 T20Is, successful 17 and dropping 11 with one ending in a tie.

The legality of Hafeez’s bowling motion has continuously come beneath scrutiny which led to prolonged spells when he needed to play as purely a batsman. “I have played 17 years for Pakistan and tried my level best. At times I missed my bowling,” he stated.