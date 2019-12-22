Mohammed Shami “Reminds Me Of Malcolm Marshall”: Sunil Gavaskar

Batting nice Sunil Gavaskar on Sunday mentioned Mohammed Shami usually reminds him of the legendary pacer Malcolm Marshall, ideas of whom nonetheless “wakes him up from deep sleep”. Coming from one of many best batsmen towards real quick bowling, the analogy with the West Indies pacer is actually one of many greatest compliments ever paid to the senior India speedster, who has made one of the best within the enterprise hop, skip and soar along with his tempo, swing and bounce by means of the season.

It was no shock that Shami completed the 12 months with a really spectacular tally of 42 wickets, one of the best by any bowler in 2019, and Gavaskar didn’t shrink back from praising the 28-year-old. Requested who’s his favorite Indian quick bowler, Gavaskar took Shami’s title.

“He reminds me of Malcolm Marshall, who still wakes me up from deep sleep,” Gavaskar mentioned whereas commentating for the official broadcaster through the third and closing One-day Worldwide between India and the West Indies.

Gavaskar additionally credited World Cup profitable captain Kapil Dev for revolutionising Indian quick bowling.

Impressed with Shami’s abilities, former India captain Gavaskar had earlier in contrast the quick bowler to a leopard.

“When he is running in, when the spider cam actually takes it, it is such a sight. It is almost like a leopard going for a kill,” Gavaskar had mentioned.

Skipper Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran struck aggressive half-centuries to energy the West Indies to 315 for 5 within the series-deciding ODI.