Mohandas Pai, Kiran Shaw In Twitter Duel Over Deepika Padukone

Actor Deepika Padukone had visited Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru College on Tuesday.

New Delhi:

Former Infosys director Mohandas Pai and Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw sparred on Twitter in the present day over actor Deepika Padukone’s go to to Jawaharlal Nehru College to point out silent assist with the assaulted college students. The 33-year-old actor’s silent solidarity has set off a lot criticism on Twitter, with many threatening to boycott her newest film “Chhapak”, the place she performs an acid assault survivor.

Entering into such a dialogue, Mr Pai, 60, had tweeted to agree that Deepika Padukone was “ill advised” and used to unfold faux narratives. In his tweet, he had tagged Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, and others who had been outspoken on the difficulty.

EMBED: “True very sad; @deepikapadukone was ill advised. A good person with high values was led astray and used by Lutyens Delhi and the Khan Market Gang to further their fake narratives! @kiranshaw @PrinceArihan @ARanganathan72 @anuraag_saxena She is a wonderful human, a true Bangalurean”.

A stern reply, nevertheless, got here from Ms Mazumdar Shaw, who had earlier tagged the dialogue “retrograde”.

Her tweet learn: “She was not advised by anyone. She decided on her own to show solidarity with students who were attacked by goons. Please respect an individual’s rights to do what they want”.

Mr Pai’s tweet had additionally drawn hearth from Deepika Padukone’s critics, who insisted that he was minimising her transfer as she belonged to Bengaluru.

Ms Padukone, one of the standard actors within the business, had visited JNU on the night of January 7 as a protest by the scholars in opposition to Sunday’s assault by masked goons was on.

Pictures of her standing shoulder to shoulder with the attacked college students, together with JNU college students’ union chief Aishe Ghosh, drew as a lot admiration as criticism on Twitter.

Quickly, hashtags #BoycottChhapaak and #shameonbollywood

had began trending.

Numerous leaders of the BJP had joined the ranks of her detractors. Shahnawaz Hussein stated she ought to have taken “proper cognisance of violence” and her present of solidarity with Leftist organisations mirrored her “one-sided thinking”. Ram Kadam stated the go to was “unfortunate” and that she ought to have visited the place with “an agenda of national interest”.

Celebration spokesperson Sambit Patra had tweeted, “So the original #TukdeTukdeGang will stand in support & solidarity for the photocopy #TukdeTukdeGang Can anyone enumerate the names of those from Bollywood/Khan-market-gang who are planning to fly to Lahore to extend their well meaning support!”.