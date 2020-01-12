Mohanlal’s shocking eviction in Bigg Boss 2 Malayalam on 11th January 2020

Mohanlal presents Shock once more within the first weekend episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 Earlier within the day, Mohanlal introduced on stage that there was no elimination within the first weekend however that it needed to be carried out beneath sure circumstances. He requested if anybody wished to exit. When everybody mentioned they weren’t concerned about it, solely Rejith Kumar replied.

“If everyone thinks I should leave, I’m ready to go out,” replied Rejith Kumar. In any other case he wish to proceed. However others disagreed, saying that regardless of the disagreements, there was no want to depart the register. However Mohanlal needed to announce the identify of the person to come back. Mohanlal’s announcement got here after he was instructed that he could be recalled for not following the principles of Bigg Boss.