Mohawk Million joins big-money harness races

A brand new $1-million race for two-year-old trotters highlights a $20-million stakes program at Woodbine Mohawk Park in 2020.

Within the stakes schedule introduced Monday, the Mohawk Million will make its debut on Sept.26 together with the $850,000 Metro Tempo and $550,000 Shes A Nice Woman Stakes for two-year-old pacers. It would anchor Grand Circuit motion which additionally consists of the $600,000 Canadian Pacing Derby and Maple Leaf Trot (Sept. 5), the William Wellwood Memorial and Peaceable Approach (Sept. 12) and the Canadian Trotting Traditional and Elegantimage Stakes (Sept. 19).

The $1-million North America Cup headlines a spectacular card on June 20. The Campbellville oval would be the solely North American observe to host two seven-figure races.

Ontario Sires Stakes Grassroots finals might be contested Oct. three with the Tremendous Finals happening Oct. 17.