Mohena Kumari shuts trolls who questioned her for wearing a veil during wedding…

Mohena Kumari shuts trolls who questioned her for sporting a veil throughout marriage ceremony celebrations, says 'I chose to do it'

Up to date: Jan 02, 2020 16:13 IST

Mohena Kumari, who not too long ago received married and wore a pink lehenga with a veil on her marriage ceremony day, shut up trolls who questioned her for masking her face underneath a veil. The princess and actor made it clear that it was not compelled on her and that she selected to take action.

Mohena wished her followers on New Yr by sharing a household portrait from her royal marriage ceremony. She wrote, “Wish you all a Happy New Year from the Rewa and Rawat Family with a message to spread Love , Peace , feeling of Unity , Happiness and good health to the World and our Country. #fromustoyou.” Whereas the ladies are in lehengas with their head lined with dupattas and males are in sherwanis and turbans, Mohena is the one one who has her face lined with a veil.

The image was quickly flooded with remarks over why she had lined her face with a veil. A person replied to it saying, “because these are people who follow their so called male dominated rituals. Even education doesn’t get them a brain.” A person went on to say, “you’re so backward!” One other wrote, “Nothing to do with any particular religion.. but such rituals, whether in any religion, are incorrect owing to the fact that such rituals are always meant for a woman whether in any religion .. and being the aware and the enlightened person that you are, you can always choose not to follow such rituals which somewhere surely are responsible for women inequality !”

Shutting up the trolls, Mohena justified how the identical custom is adopted in Christianity and Islam. Giving a befitting reply, she wrote, “Even Christians have a veil when they marry…and so do Muslims…I guess they are all uneducated too! Its an age old Rajput tradition which Rajput women follow when they get married. This was not forced upon me…I chose to do it.”

Mohena is the princess of Rewa. She is known for taking part in Keerti Goenka in hit TV present Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Mohena had participated in dance actuality present, Dance India Dance, as nicely. Listed here are some extra footage from her grand marriage ceremony.

