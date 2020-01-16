Mohun Bagan Merge With ATK, To Play As ATK-Mohun Bagan In Next ISL

Mohun Bagan shall be rechristened ATK-Mohun Bagan from subsequent season after the long-lasting membership merged with ATK FC on Thursday by promoting the bulk stake to the proprietor of the two-time Indian Tremendous League winners. The merged membership will come into existence in June and can compete within the ISL 2020-21. The 2 sides will, nonetheless, play individually within the present I-League and ISL seasons. As per the deal, the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, who’re the principal homeowners of ATK, will purchase majority shareholding of 80 per cent in Mohun Bagan Soccer Membership (India) Personal Restricted.

Speaking completely to PTI after the merger, RPSG Group Chairman Sanjiv Goenka mentioned the merged membership shall be named ATK-Mohun Bagan and he would be sure that the identities of each Mohun Bagan and ATK remained intact.

“The name of the new club would be ATK-Mohun Bagan. Identities of both Mohun Bagan and ATK will remain intact,” Goenka mentioned.

“Mohun Bagan now belongs to me. For me, what’s the difference between Mohun Bagan and ATK? We will see what’s the best and then take a call. I’ve always said Mohun Bagan is a Dada club for us (big brother),” he mentioned when requested what can be the jersey color and emblem.

“It’s not my call. It’s a call that the operating management will take. Let the Board take a call, I will be happy with anything. Both are my jerseys today. It does not matter to me whether it’s this or that.”

He, nonetheless, hinted that merged membership might hold each the jersey colors of green-and-maroon (Mohun Bagan) and red-and-white (ATK) for dwelling and away matches.

“We have not decided the colours of jersey. It’s not relevant right now. The operating team will take a call on all this. As it is, we have two jerseys — one for home and one away. Is it a point even worth fighting over?” he requested.

Requested what can be the workforce administration like, Goenka mentioned the present ATK coach Antonio Habas, underneath whom they gained the inaugural ISL title in 2014, has a contract for 2 seasons operating until 2020-21.

“Of course, Habas is coach for two years. We have not yet discussed all this. But (ATK’s youth development head) Sanjoy Sen was also Mohun Bagan coach. We will see how it goes,” he mentioned when requested whether or not present Mohun Bagan coach Kibu Vicuna will half methods.

The merger announcement got here three days earlier than Sunday’s much-anticipated Kolkata derby towards East Bengal.

“This (derby) is on Sunday. We are all looking forward to it,” he mentioned.

“Mohun Bagan is a legacy club, it has got history and tradition. And we are a group that used to dealing with legacies like Saregama, HMV, Spencers, CESC — all 100-year-old companies. With folded hands and open arms, we welcome Mohun Bagan into the RPSG family. We are honoured that they are a part of the family,” he mentioned.

Saying the merger, Goenka mentioned: “Personally, it is an emotional reunion for me as my father late R P Goenka was a member of Mohun Bagan.

“The brand new soccer membership can have model names of ATK and Mohun Bagan. This transfer will see the 2 soccer golf equipment coming collectively into a brand new merged id to compete within the quickly rising skilled Indian soccer panorama.”

He mentioned the merger of two powerhouses from West Bengal holds an immense potential to take ahead the wealthy soccer legacy of the state.

“Kolkata, popularly often called the mecca of Indian soccer, has dominated the game for many years. The deal additional guarantees to ship a brand new and thrilling factor of soccer to the Indian followers,” Goenka mentioned in a press release issued by the ISL.