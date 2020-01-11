Mohun Bagan Set To Merge With ATK And Play ISL Next Season

Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan are all set to merge with ATK of their bid to play within the nation’s prime tier Indian Tremendous League in the course of the 2020-21 season. Whereas each Mohun Bagan in addition to ATK brass remained non-committal, there stays a powerful chance that an announcement is perhaps on playing cards by the top of this week. “There is no confirmation as of now but we always have been in talks for future tie-ups. When something concrete develops we will come out with an announcement,” Mohun Bagan senior official Debasish Dutta mentioned.

ATK co-owner Utsav Parekh too remained non-commital of the event and mentioned the organsiers, Soccer Sports activities Improvement Restricted, are wanting into this. “Every three months, we have been hearing such speculations. Last we heard East Bengal will joining ATK and now it’s Mohun Bagan. Let’s wait and watch, FSDL are looking into the matter. They will have a final say.” There was no feedback from ISL promoters Soccer Sports activities Improvement Restricted.

As per the Indian soccer roadmap, the ISL will grow to be the highest tier league of the nation and there is a key suggestion by the AFC is to open a pathway for 2 I-League golf equipment’ entry into the ISL by the top of the 2020-21 season, topic to the standards being fulfilled.