Mojo Rawley Is Giving WWE 24/7 Title A Face Lift

January 17, 2020
Mojo Rawley turned WWE 24/7 Champion on Uncooked final week and he already has huge plans for that title. He’s cleansing it up and apparently desires to legitimize it.

Rawley launched a video displaying himself scrubbing the WWE 24/7 Title. Mojo Rawley stated that the “title is in need for a face lift and I’m gonna be the guy who gives it to it.”

A press release out of your 24/7 Champion. It’s time to alter what the 24/7 title stands for. Catch me on @WWE #RAW Monday to see what I’m as much as.

You may try the video under. It’s a few minute lengthy and proves that Mojo Rawley can reduce a good promo on his personal. He additionally teased that followers ought to catch him on Uncooked this week to see what he has in retailer.



