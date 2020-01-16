Mojo Rawley Wants To Change The 24/7 Championship

The 24/7 Championship began off as being nothing greater than a enjoyable title that held the identical form of stipulations because the Hardcore Championship. Now, although, it appears to have taken on one thing of a cult following with a lot of followers being wanting to see what occurs subsequent with the belt.

One man who is especially wanting to attempt to convey some type of status again to the belt is none aside from Mojo Rawley, who’s the present 24/7 Champion after one once more dethroning R-Reality.

Whereas it might seem to be nothing greater than a pipe dream, Mojo has made his intentions as champion very clear.

The 24/7 Title was established Might 20 2019. Since then, there have been 84 reigns amongst 34 folks. I’m the one particular person to not flee after my victory. I’m altering the panorama of this title. That is now not the “hide and seek” title. Watch @WWE #RAW to see what I make it. pic.twitter.com/ANKsBy4P00 — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) January 14, 2020

Many followers are questioning whether or not or not that is resulting in a possible title change at an enormous occasion, with the 2 main contenders being the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania that are each proper across the nook.

Whereas they’ve actually accomplished some enjoyable stuff with it up to now it nonetheless seems like there’s extra that may be accomplished with a view to exploit the potential of this championship each for the followers and the media.

Nonetheless, the most important downside Rawley must overcome is his visibility, primarily as a result of most followers most likely assume Reality continues to be the champion in the event that they had been solely half-watching Monday Evening RAW because of his entertaining phase with Brock Lesnar.

Rawley nonetheless has potential although some followers don’t wish to admit that, and he wants to start out showcasing it – or he’s going to maintain getting left behind by the remainder of the pack.