Molested then took pictures: Maharashtra man assaults woman during CT scan, arrested

A medical assistant at an area personal hospital in Maharashtra’s Ulhasnagar has been arrested for allegedly molesting and taking photos of a lady who was present process a computerised tomography (CT) scan.

The person, recognized as 24-year-old James Thomas, is a technician and operates the CT scan machine on the hospital. The girl, 40, had reportedly gone to the hospital on Monday for a full-body CT scan.

Consultant PictureIANS

In response to the Hill Line Police, Thomas touched her inappropriately when she was strapped to the machine and likewise took her photos.

She approached the police and lodged an FIR in opposition to Thomas on Monday night. “She had already complained at the hospital. We arrested Thomas Tuesday. He has been remanded to our custody till December 27,” a senior officer mentioned.

Thomas is presently being interrogated.