December 26, 2019 | 5:25pm

Emergency personnel on the scene of a possible murder-suicide at a Boston parking zone on Christmas. AP

The Christmas Day deaths of a mom and her two younger kids discovered outdoors a Boston parking storage seems to be a double murder-suicide — with the mother forcing her youngsters off constructing’s roof earlier than she jumped, authorities stated Thursday.

Erin Pascal, 40, doubtless triggered her Four-year-old daughter Allison and 16-month-old son Andrew to plunge from the roof of the Renaissance Park Storage earlier than leaping herself, round 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Suffolk County District Legal professional Rachael Rollins instructed reporters.

“The evidence collected thus far suggests that these deaths… were very likely a double murder-suicide,” Rollins stated.

No suicide observe has been discovered.

Sources instructed WBZ-TV that Pascal took off with the children from their West Roxbury house following a dispute with their father, whom she lived with.

Erin Pascal AP

The dad referred to as 911 to say that Pascal appeared suicidal, in accordance with the outlet.

Pascal and her kids have been discovered unconscious on the pavement on the base of the nine-level storage, they usually have been pronounced lifeless at a hospital.

The scene was “awful,” Rollins stated.

“There were children’s shoes and an adult shoe. Just belongings from the children and the mother strewn upon the street. The impact of the fall was visible from the street,” the prosecutor stated.

Investigators are nonetheless looking Pascal’s black SUV — which was left parked on the rooftop with three of its doorways open — in addition to her telephone and any surveillance footage, Rollins stated.

Police beforehand stated two automobile seats have been discovered within the car, one forward-facing and one backward-facing.

“For a parent to come to a place where they harm their children in this way indicates that their mental health struggles were severe and in need of immediate support,” Rollins stated, as she urged anybody in want to hunt assist.

“This Christmas Day tragedy demonstrates the urgency of addressing mental health,” she stated.

The investigation is ongoing.

With Put up wires