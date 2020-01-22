January 22, 2020 | 1:29pm

An Indiana mother was busted in connection together with her new child’s demise — when investigators decided she breastfed the tot after utilizing methamphetamine, in line with new experiences.

Ashlee Rans, 36, of Plymouth, initially informed authorities that she put her new child subsequent to her in mattress to breastfeed on Dec. 19, when each of them dozed off, FOX 23 reported.

Then, she claimed, she rolled onto her new child as she slept, in line with a possible trigger affidavit obtained by WNDU.

However investigators decided that wasn’t how the toddler died, in line with the report.

“The cause and manner of death were determined by the forensic pathologist, and he determined the infant died of acute methamphetamine intoxication, and the manner of death was homicide,” Marshall County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tami Napier informed the station.

An post-mortem, which befell a day after the toddler’s demise, confirmed each amphetamine and methamphetamine within the child’s system, in line with the report.

Rans initially solely fessed as much as utilizing marijuana — however after the post-mortem, she did admit to utilizing meth two days earlier than her youngster’s demise, the station reported.

Rans has been charged with two separate counts of neglect of a dependent leading to demise.

She is being held on the Marshall County Jail, and will spend between 20 and 40 years behind bars if convicted.