January 18, 2020 | 11:45am

The mom of protester Heather Heyer, who was killed within the 2017 Charlottesville white supremacist rally, has a message for attendees of an upcoming pro-gun demonstration: “To anybody planning violence, stay the hell away from Richmond.”

Susan Bro’s warning, delivered through UK newspaper The Impartial, got here after the FBI arrested a number of suspected neo-Nazis who mentioned capturing up the deliberate Monday demonstration.

Bro’s daughter was killed whereas counter-protesting on the 2017 Unite the Proper rally when Nazi sympathizer James Fields mowed her down together with his automotive.

Hundreds are anticipated on the Virginia capitol for Monday’s rally, which comes days after Virginia legislators handed a sweeping gun management package deal.

Bro, who mentioned she is a gun proprietor and doesn’t help components of the brand new measures, expressed concern about an “incitement of violence” forward of the annual Foyer Day demonstrations.

A photograph of Heather Heyer rests amongst a makeshift memorial in Charlottesville, Va. AP

“I just think everyone needs to take a moment and breathe,” she mentioned. “But I think we’re past that point.”

On Wednesday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency and banned all weapons from Capitol Sq. after receiving “credible threats” forward of the rally.

The FBI arrested three suspected white supremacists this week in Delaware and Maryland who had been allegedly floating plans to focus on the rally.