January 14, 2020 | 9:32am

Madalyn Davis Fb

The mom of the British Instagram mannequin who plunged to her demise from a infamous Australia “selfie cliff” blasted “nasty” trolls who mocked her on-line, based on a brand new report.

Madalyn Davis, 21, fell from the cliff in Sydney’s Diamond Bay Reserve after climbing over a fence for a dawn photograph op round 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

For the reason that information emerged, critics swarmed the mannequin’s Instagram account, calling her closing act “stupid,” based on Information.com.au. Her account has since been made non-public.

In an Instagram put up that not appeared Tuesday morning, Madalyn’s mom, Rebecca Davis, rushed to her daughter’s protection, based on the outlet.

“My daughter was not self-obsessed, she was a wonderful beautiful person that made a mistake,” the grieving mother wrote. “How can you write such things? She has a little sister and brother who [are] reading this.”

In one other Instagram story put up that’s nonetheless seen, she added, “Maddy once said the first time she got trolled, ‘Mom, this is a good thing. The more people comment, the better my profile is.’ “So fill your boots, you nasty people. You are the one that has to sleep with [yourself] at night.”

“Madalyn was loved, she had integrity and decency,” the mannequin’s mom stated. “If you need to believe otherwise in order to feel better about yourself then that’s your pain.”

“She always wanted to be famous, so thank you trolls,” she continued in one other put up. “You are making this happen.”

She additionally posted a photograph of her daughter with a goofy expression, calling her “my little weirdo.”

“You were one in a million,” she added.

Madalyn, a backpacker, had arrived in Australia from Lincoln late final yr, after beforehand touring to Thailand and Bali. She chronicled her travels for her greater than 20,000 Instagram followers.

Madalyn attended a celebration in Vaucluse on Saturday evening, earlier than she and 7 associates determined to move to the cliffs and watch the dawn over the ocean, based on The Solar.

“It appears that Maddy was sitting on the cliff edge to have her picture taken when she fell,” household pal Lydia Woodward informed the outlet. “It’s such a tragedy.”

Rescuers discovered her physique within the water 4 hours after her fall, the outlet reported.

Maddie’s grandfather Arthur Davis referred to as the incident “the end of our world.”

“It is hell on earth for us,” he informed The Solar. “We are absolutely distraught, we are wrecked and her mom is not coping at all.”