Mom of suspected Tessa Major “stabber” has old stabbing on her rap sheet

Like mom, like son?

The 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally stabbing Barnard Faculty freshman Tessa Majors has a mom with a stabbing of her personal on her rap sheet, The Put up has realized.

13 years in the past, the suspect’s mom, recognized by police sources and neighbors as Katima Minton, 35, was arrested in a knife assault in Jamaica, Queens, the place she lived on the time.

It was 1:30 within the morning and Minton and a second lady had gotten right into a screaming match at 148th Road and 87th Avenue, in line with a narrative that ran in The Put up on Aug. 6, 2006.

“Katima Minton pulled a knife and lunged at the victim, whose identity was withheld, after they started fighting,” cops alleged, ­in line with the story.

The sufferer was stabbed within the shoulder, and was handled at a hospital and launched.

Minton, in the meantime, was arrested and charged with assault, legal possession of a weapon and harassment, the clip mentioned.

The disposition of Minton’s case was unclear.

She was 21 on the time and residing in Jamaica, in line with public data.

On the time, her son — whose photograph was launched by police however who has not been charged in Majors’ loss of life — was 16 months outdated.

Quick ahead 13 years and investigators are actually awaiting DNA outcomes for Minton’s son, who on Thursday was cheek-swabbed underneath court docket order, then launched.

Investigators are in search of a DNA-profile match with any forensics which will have been left on Majors’ physique.

Probers consider the boy, too, allegedly stabbed in anger, in line with law-enforcement sources.

Majors bit her principal attacker on the finger as they scuffled throughout the mugging-gone-awry on Dec. 11, simply steps from the Barnard Faculty campus in Morningside Heights.

One principle of investigators is that the chunk enraged the younger mugger, prompting him to stab Majors, 18. That very same chunk might have left behind sufficient DNA to verify the killer’s identification.

Minton didn’t reply to requests for remark at her deal with or via social media. Her Fb account contains quite a few pictures of her 14-year-old son.

“Then came my charming prince,” she posted on Mom’s Day two years in the past, alongside a photograph of the then-12-year-old.

Investigators consider a DNA profile from the boy’s swab can be prepared early this week.

Further reporting by Laura Italiano