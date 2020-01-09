Moment Colombian runner cruelly kicks dog during a race – and loses his sponsorship deal

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline

A Colombian runner has misplaced a sponsorship deal after footage emerged of him kicking a canine throughout a race.

Jamie Alejandro was competing within the Saint Silvester Highway Race, carried out within the city of Neira in Caldas, Colombia, on New Yr’s Eve.

Video footage reveals the second Alejandro and a number of other others are operating up a road, whereas a brown canine runs to the left of them.

Because the group of runners strategy a nook, the canine tries to cross in entrance of them.

Alejandro is then seen kicking the canine on its hind legs so arduous that the it’s pushed a number of ft ahead from the power of the strike.

The runners keep it up operating across the nook as if nothing occurred and the canine continues jogging after regaining its steadiness.

Alejandro later posted a video apologising for the incident saying: ‘I didn’t contemplate my actions. I’ve no excuses and I don’t justify what I did.

Pictured is Alejandro holding a canine in uploaded to his Instagram

‘I hope I can repay for this someway, possibly serving to canines on the street. I can’t be posting that on social media however I’ll know what I did.

‘I’m not justifying my actions however it was a second of euphoria within the race. I used to be not considering and I do know I generally is a brute when I’m competing.’

Nevertheless, his apology seemingly didn’t go down properly as American sportswear firm Underneath Armour launched an announcement yesterday distancing themselves from the runner and ending their endorsement deal.

The assertion stated: ‘Underneath Armour has ended its relation with Jaime Alejandro after the video got here to gentle in latest days.

‘As an organization, we don’t tolerate any violence or behaviour which will hurt or put animals at risk.’

Alejandro has not made an announcement since Underneath Armour’s announcement.

The Saint Silvester Highway Race is a well-liked race celebrated all over the world. It’s often thought-about the final race of the yr as it’s carried out on December 31 yearly.