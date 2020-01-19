Moment Prince Harry tells Lion King director Jon Favreau his wife is available for work

By Caroline Graham In Los Angeles For The Mail On Sunday

The Duchess of Sussex joked that she and Prince Harry attended the premiere of The Lion King in London to ‘pitch’ for work, new footage from the occasion reveals.

The Mail on Sunday final week unearthed video of Prince Harry touting his spouse’s voiceover expertise to Disney boss Bob Iger on the occasion in July.

It got here simply months earlier than Meghan was employed by the leisure large to work on a Disney challenge in alternate for a donation to the charity Elephants With out Borders.

Now new footage has been discovered which reveals the couple speaking to the movie’s director Jon Favreau, star Beyoncé and her rap star husband Jay-Z, and Harry, 35, once more praising his spouse’s appearing skills.

He tells Mr Favreau: ‘If anybody wants any additional voiceover work…’ earlier than Meghan interrupts and jokes: ‘That is actually why we’re right here – it is the pitch!’

Harry then says ‘… simply not Scar’ – a reference to the evil uncle in The Lion King who tries to steal the dominion from Simba.

The footage might elevate additional questions concerning the level at which the couple determined to step down from their roles as senior Royals and whether or not they had been already contemplating various work final summer time.

Harry’s remarks on the occasion appeared to take even Mr Iger’s spouse, former TV presenter Willow Bay, abruptly.

Ms Bay seems to ask her husband what he and Harry had been discussing, moments after the Prince advised Iger: ‘You already know she does voiceovers?’

A shocked Iger responds: ‘Oh actually? I didn’t know that.’

Harry replies: ‘She’s actually ,’ prompting Iger to say: ‘We might like to attempt.’

Whereas Ms Bay’s feedback are unclear, she seems to ask her husband concerning the dialog moments after Prince Harry strikes on.

Mr Iger, 68, gestures in direction of the Prince and seems to fill his spouse in on their alternate, which leads to his spouse pulling a shocked face.

The Mail on Sunday’s story final weekend was picked up by information shops all over the world, with Canadian writer and commentator Mark Steyn calling it ‘the bottom level’ in Royal historical past because the abdication of Edward VIII.

Mr Steyn advised Fox Information: ‘That is absolutely the lowest level of the monarchy within the final 100 years.

‘I consider all of the pathetic issues that the Duke of Windsor did after he abdicated when he entertained rich Individuals and gave them a form of pseudo glimpse into Royal life.

‘That is nothing like truly touting your spouse as out there for Lion King 7 or no matter it’s.’

However many followers praised Harry for supporting Meghan, together with Buzzfeed journalist Marissa G. Muller who wrote: ‘His love for her is simple… (he) is as supportive as companions come.’

Meghan has retained her Hollywood staff of brokers and publicists and is reportedly already in discussions about future showbusiness tasks.

Prince Harry has signed a deal for a six-part collection on Apple TV which he’s producing with Oprah Winfrey and which focuses on psychological well being.