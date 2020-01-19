Moment three-year-old toddler gives his own MOTHER a dressing down for swearing at a cyclist

By Phoebe Eckersley For Mailonline

That is the hilarious second a three-year-old boy tells his personal mom ‘you stated f***, did not you? after she swore at a bicycle owner in the course of the faculty run.

With out considering, she shouted ‘f**okay off’ within the warmth of the second whereas driving in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Within the clip, little Fergus, who’s strapped into his car-seat, abruptly asks his mom Leigh: ‘Did you say f**okay off?’

Fergus repeatedly asks his mom ‘did you say f**okay off?’ after she swore at a bicycle owner on the college run in Edinburgh. Leigh, 30, bursts into laughter earlier than saying ‘no I did not, darling’

He stops enjoying along with his toy and appears up with a deadpan expression on his face, ready for her protection.

His mom, 30, gasps at his accusatory tone and assures him ‘no’.

She says Fergus is ‘eternally choosing up on issues’ and ‘guidelines the roost’ of their home

However persistent Fergus asks the query once more and she or he equally holds her floor.

Showing to develop extra riled up, the little boy raises his tone and argues ‘sure you probably did’ in the course of the journey to choose up his brother Ellis.

‘Sure you probably did, you stated f**okay off. Did not you?’

The mom could be heard bursting into laughter earlier than saying ‘no I did not, darling’.

Fergus would not budge, and stated: ‘Sure you probably did, you stated f**okay off.’

Leigh then added: ‘That is dangerous phrases, I by no means stated these phrases.’

He continued: ‘Sure you probably did!” and Leigh replied: ‘No I by no means.’

Pissed off Fergus raised his voice saying: ‘Sure you probably did!’

Leigh has since revealed the video on Twitter, with the caption: ‘My little one doesn’t swear earlier than the offended soar on me however I did nonetheless shout at a bicycle owner right this moment and now Fergs has been asking me this ever since.

‘He is eternally choosing up on issues me and his huge brother do and positively guidelines the roost in our home! Very bossy!’